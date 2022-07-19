The Housing Market Amid Recession Fears: Should You Buy Now Or Wait?

Today’s high inflation has triggered aggressive moves from the Federal Reserve which has many economists worried that we’re headed toward a recession. These concerns also come at a time when home prices are at an all-time high and mortgage rates are rising, causing home shoppers to weigh whether they should buy now, or wait to see if home prices drop from a potential recession.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose to 9.1% in June, according to the Labor Department. It was the highest annual increase in more than 40 years and beyond what many had predicted for the month. The Fed has raised its federal fund rate to contain inflation and intends to continue doing so. Such actions indirectly cause mortgage rates to jump as well.

“It is possible that we head toward a downturn and recession next year, but it’s impossible to predict what’s going to happen accurately,” says Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. “My best guess is that the Fed will raise rates as long as inflation is high. But if gas prices drop and inflation falls to 5%, the Fed will stop raising rates.”

Home Prices Could Lower Regardless of a Recession

A housing inflation storm is pushing buyers out of the market, which has helped boost the prolonged extremely-limited inventory—but sellers are still reluctant to drop prices. For buyers who have time, regardless of whether there’s a recession, waiting might be their best bet.

The number of homes for sale in June saw the largest inventory hike on record, according to Realtor.com. Active listings jumped by 18.7% year-over-year, but home prices are still stubbornly high.

The national median listing price for active listings in June was up 16.9% from the previous month, reaching an eye-popping $450,000. So far, home prices are 31.4% higher than in June 2020.

It might take time for prices to retreat as sellers are still hoping to get top dollar for their property, says Mike Birlya, a New York-based real estate agent at Triplemint.

“Sellers are trying to price their homes in line with the recent comparables that closed in 2021—when interest rates were still at historic lows and there was little to no inventory,” Birlya says. “But many buyers want to see what will happen in the fall market, where there will be more inventory and also more competition.”

Should Home Shoppers Buy Now Or Wait?

Advice is mixed as to whether now is a good time to buy. Unlike the last recession during the 2008 financial crisis, we now have rising inflation and employment remains healthy. The job gains in June exceeded most economists’ expectations.

“Normally if we get into a recession, the Fed would pour money into the market. This time, the Fed is not going to do that because inflation is high,” says Ken Rosen, chairman of the Berkeley Haas Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics. “This is going to be a slower response and inflation is going to take time to come down.”

Regardless of market conditions, buyers should consider their budget, income stability and emergency funds before they jump into today’s housing market.

Additionally, how long you plan on staying in the home can also help you decide whether to buy now or wait. For people who don’t plan on staying in the home for at least five years, buying now can mean losing money if the market backslides and you want to sell.

On the other hand, trying to time the market can mean missing out on your dream home. If rates continue to rise and home prices don’t drop enough to compensate for high loan costs, you could end up pricing yourself out of the market.

“The best time to buy a house is always yesterday,” says Antonio Bruno, a Beverly Hills-based agent at The Fridman Group. “Sellers are more realistic with pricing their homes, which buyers can use to their advantage and buy as inventory increases.”

Frick says that if the economy does go into a recession, mortgage rates will likely drop to 4% or lower. He also says this may be a good time to wait and save, especially for first-time homebuyers.

“The other strategy is to live cheaply and save up,” Frick says. “Home prices are going to cool down. If you can live with a relative and avoid paying rent, you can save like crazy.”

Have Sellers Missed Peak Prices?

Homeowners on the fence about selling their homes may have missed the peak sales point in the housing market right now, but that doesn’t mean they should wait. Most real estate experts agree that prices are on a downward trend, so putting off selling until next year or even next month could cost some sellers thousands of dollars or more.

“In some markets throughout the country, we’re still seeing a strong sellers’ market with multiple offers coming in well above list price,” says Todd Sheinin, chief operating officer at Homespire Mortgage. “However, we are starting to see many other areas cool off a bit.”

Where Home Prices Could Drop

Some markets are at risk of home prices declining, according to the Special Housing Risk Report by ATTOM Data.

New Jersey, Illinois and inland California are home to 34 of the 50 counties at the highest risk of price deterioration. Chicago and New York City were home to eight and six vulnerable counties, respectively. The report measured home affordability, unemployment and other economic indicators in the first quarter of 2022.

“While the housing market has been exceptionally strong over the past few years, that doesn’t mean there aren’t areas of potential vulnerability if economic conditions continue to weaken,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM, in a statement. “Housing markets with poor affordability and relatively high rates of unemployment, underwater loans and foreclosure activity could be at risk if we enter a recession or even face a more modest downturn.”

