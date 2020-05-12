The House of Representatives Just Announced a $3 Trillion Stimulus Bill -- Here's Some of What It Would Do

Experts, pundits, and others have been speculating for some time now that Washington would have to deploy yet another large stimulus package if the country was to have any hope of mitigating the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, the legislation just introduced by the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives is bolder than most experts had imagined.

The new stimulus bill, as written, would come with a price tag of more than $3 trillion -- about 50% larger than the massive CARES Act that provided stimulus checks, expanded unemployment benefits, and funded loans to businesses of all sizes.

Image source: Getty Images.

What is in the new stimulus bill?

As you might imagine, there's quite a bit included in the bill. Here's some of what it would provide funding for, if it were to be signed into law without revisions. (This is not meant to be an exhaustive list -- the actual bill is over 1,800 pages long.)

Almost $1 trillion for state and local governments;

Another stimulus payment to individuals;

Hazard pay for essential workers;

$75 billion for coronavirus testing and contact tracing efforts

Instead of expiring at the end of July, the $600 weekly boost to unemployment benefits would last through January;

$175 billion for rent, mortgage, and utility assistance for affected households;

Funds for election safety and to help make voting by mail easier;

Money to help the struggling U.S. Postal Service.

Will it actually pass?

It's important to note that both the White House and the Republican leadership in Senate have their own wish lists of items to add to the next stimulus package, including a payroll tax cut and other potentially costly measures, none of which are included in this legislation.

Furthermore, to say that Republicans are likely to push back on some of these provisions would be a major understatement. Specifically, extending enhanced unemployment benefits and money to expand voting by mail are likely to face opposition.

The point is that while the House is likely to pass the bill on Friday, it has virtually no chance of getting through the Senate in its current form. A more likely outcome will be that this legislation will become a starting point in negotiations between the two parties, similar to what we saw with the CARES Act.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.