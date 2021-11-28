The Hottest Investment Megatrend on Wall Street Is…

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The hottest investment theme on Wall Street right now is, undoubtedly, the metaverse.

Source: Facebook

When Facebook officially changed its name to Meta (NASDAQ:FB) and Mark Zuckerberg walked us through a presentation of his company’s vision of the metaverse, lots of folks laughed.

But lots of folks also listened, too, and ever since then, Facebook’s once-considered-far-out-there idea of the metaverse being the next evolution of the internet, has been validated by leaders across the technology world.

Qualcomm’s CEO said last week that metaverse wearable devices “could be as big as phones”.

A day earlier, the Epic Games CEO remarked that the metaverse is a multitrillion-dollar opportunity.

Leading programmatic AdTech firm The Trade Desk wrote a blog post about why metaverse advertising is the next evolution of digital marketing.

Tech billionaire Orlando Bravo said the metaverse is “investable, and it’s going to be very big.”

Apple’s CEO recently said that the metaverse – or augmented reality – is one of the technology innovations that excites him most these days. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s CEO said his company is working on developing its own metaverse capabilities.

The tech world has spoken. The metaverse is the next big thing in consumer tech. And guess what? Investors are listening. Any company with even any metaverse exposure at all has seen its stock price soar over the past few weeks.

For example, Roblox (NASDAQ:RBLX) – the gaming company developing its own version of a kid-friendly metaverse – has seen its stock price climb more than 60% over the past month alone.

Now, if you want to cash in on the metaverse megatrend, you could simply chase these red-hot stocks.

But… if you want make big money in the metaverse megatrend… the type of money that early investors in the internet made… you need to take your eyes off of the stock market, and zero in on the crypto market.

Yep. You read that right. To play the metaverse megatrend, invest in cryptos.

That’s because the creation of the metaverse is about more than virtualizing the real-world – it’s about unlocking a whole new degree of freedom for consumers. It’s about allowing people to take on new identities, explore new interests, gain new influence, play new games, meet new people – it’s all about giving people more opportunities.

And let’s be honest, Big Tech companies aren’t really about that. In fact, no company is really about that. The very nature of capitalism is that companies worship at the altars of their bottom lines – they exist for the singular purpose of making money.

So, in order to monetize their metaverses, they’re going to overcrowd their metaverses with ads and promotional products that just don’t mesh with the underlying ethos of the metaverse.

Insert blockchain metaverses.

These metaverses still have to make money. But, by virtue of being built on the blockchain, they don’t have to make money via ads. They make money via the creation of a new cryptocurrency, and anyone – from you, to me, to our families – can participate in the wealth-creation of that metaverse by buying its underlying cryptocurrency.

In practice, that means that blockchain metaverses won’t run a ton of ads, if any ads at all. It means they won’t be overcrowded with promotions which detract from the gameplay. And, perhaps most importantly, it means they won’t take any money away from the game’s participants and creators.

They’ll be truly free.

That’s why we see blockchain metaverses as the real future here. So, to invest in the hottest investment theme on Wall Street these days, invest in cryptos.

Specifically, invest in the crypto projects that are supporting the creation of blockchain metaverses that are truly free.

Those cryptos will end up being the biggest winners in the metaverse megatrend.

To help you do just that, let me introduce you to our flagship cryptocurrency investment research advisory, Crypto Investor Network.

At the Crypto Investor Network, we’ve built a team of blockchain experts to analyze the crypto markets and pick the best crypto investments for long-term wealth creation. We have physicists. Computer scientists. Trading veterans. Stock gurus. Early Bitcoin investors.

So far, our team has netted a cool average return of over 220% per crypto.

And now, that super-talented team has their eyes set on one industry: The metaverse. The goal? Find the best blockchain metaverses to invest in for 10X gains.

Trust me. This is a journey you don’t want to miss. Click here to join us.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post The Hottest Investment Megatrend on Wall Street Is… appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.