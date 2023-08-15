The Home Depot, Inc. Reports Drop In Q2 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.66 billion, or $4.65 per share. This compares with $5.17 billion, or $5.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $42.92 billion from $43.79 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $4.66 Bln. vs. $5.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.65 vs. $5.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.44 -Revenue (Q2): $42.92 Bln vs. $43.79 Bln last year.

