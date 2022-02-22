The Home Depot, Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.35 billion, or $3.21 per share. This compares with $2.86 billion, or $2.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $35.72 billion from $32.26 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.35 Bln. vs. $2.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.21 vs. $2.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.17 -Revenue (Q4): $35.72 Bln vs. $32.26 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.