The Home Depot, Inc. Q4 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.80 billion, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $3.36 billion, or $3.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $34.79 billion from $35.83 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.80 Bln. vs. $3.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.82 vs. $3.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.77 -Revenue (Q4): $34.79 Bln vs. $35.83 Bln last year.

