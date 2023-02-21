The Home Depot, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.36 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $3.35 billion, or $3.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $35.83 billion from $35.72 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.36 Bln. vs. $3.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.30 vs. $3.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.28 -Revenue (Q4): $35.83 Bln vs. $35.72 Bln last year.

