The Home Depot, Inc. Q3 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $4.13 billion, or $3.92 per share. This compares with $3.43 billion, or $3.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $36.82 billion from $33.54 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $4.13 Bln. vs. $3.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.92 vs. $3.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.40 -Revenue (Q3): $36.82 Bln vs. $33.54 Bln last year.

