The Home Depot, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $5.17 billion, or $5.05 per share. This compares with $4.81 billion, or $4.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion from $41.12 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $5.17 Bln. vs. $4.81 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.05 vs. $4.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.95 -Revenue (Q2): $43.79 Bln vs. $41.12 Bln last year.

