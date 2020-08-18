The Home Depot, Inc. Q2 Earnings Advance

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $4.33 billion, or $4.02 per share. This compares with $3.48 billion, or $3.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $38.05 billion from $30.84 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $4.33 Bln. vs. $3.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.02 vs. $3.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.71 -Revenue (Q2): $38.05 Bln vs. $30.84 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.