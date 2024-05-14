The Home Depot, Inc. Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.60 billion, or $3.63 per share. This compares with $3.87 billion, or $3.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $36.42 billion from $37.26 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.60 Bln. vs. $3.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.63 vs. $3.82 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $36.42 Bln vs. $37.26 Bln last year.

