Markets
HD

The Home Depot, Inc. Earnings Rise In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $2.48 billion, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $2.34 billion, or $2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $25.78 billion from $26.49 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.48 Bln. vs. $2.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.28 vs. $2.09 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $25.78 Bln vs. $26.49 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular