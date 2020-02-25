The Home Depot, Inc. Earnings Rise In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $2.48 billion, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $2.34 billion, or $2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $25.78 billion from $26.49 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.48 Bln. vs. $2.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.28 vs. $2.09 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $25.78 Bln vs. $26.49 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.