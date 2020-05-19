The Home Depot, Inc. Earnings Fall In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $2.25 billion, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $2.51 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $28.26 billion from $26.38 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.25 Bln. vs. $2.51 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.08 vs. $2.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q1): $28.26 Bln vs. $26.38 Bln last year.

