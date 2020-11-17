The Home Depot, Inc. Announces Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $3.43 billion, or $3.18 per share. This compares with $2.77 billion, or $2.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $33.54 billion from $27.22 billion last year.

The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $3.43 Bln. vs. $2.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.18 vs. $2.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.05 -Revenue (Q3): $33.54 Bln vs. $27.22 Bln last year.

