The HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Sales crushed expectations at US$2.8b, beating expectations by 22%. HollyFrontier reported a statutory loss of US$0.01 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:HFC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the ten analysts covering HollyFrontier, is for revenues of US$11.8b in 2021, which would reflect a small 6.9% reduction in HollyFrontier's sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with HollyFrontier forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.88 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.64 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the massive increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$28.71, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on HollyFrontier, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$41.00 and the most bearish at US$17.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 6.9%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.1% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% next year. It's pretty clear that HollyFrontier's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around HollyFrontier's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that HollyFrontier's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$28.71, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple HollyFrontier analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that HollyFrontier is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

