The History, Present and Future of Central Banks, Feat. George Selgin

The Director of the Cato Instituteâs Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives gives an eye-opening, 200-year history of todayâs most powerful economic institution.

ForÂ more episodesÂ and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe withÂ Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadioÂ orÂ RSS.

Today on the Brief:

Better news in the jobless claims this week

A newÂ bitcoinÂ adoption cycle?

Checking on Lebanon

Our main conversation is with Dr. George Selgin.

Dr. Selgin is a Senior Fellow and director of the Cato Instituteâs Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives as well as Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Georgia.Â

In this eye-opening conversation, he and NLW go deep on the history, present and future of central banks, including:

Why the Scottish and Canadian banking systems in the 19th century show that central banks arenât a prerequisite for stability

Why the U.S. âfree bankingâ system wasnât free at all

Why the instability in the late 19th century U.S. banking system was caused by regulation, not the lack of a Federal Reserve

Why the Fedâs first decades were a disaster

Why the Fed gets more power when it underperformsÂ

The problems with the Fedâs response to 2008

What lessons the Fed could have learned (but didnât) between the Great Financial Crisis and COVID-19Â

Find our guest online:

Website:Â Alt-M.org

Twitter:Â @GeorgeSelgin

