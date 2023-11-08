The Hidden Risks Of The Internet: Insights By Filecoin Executive, 'We're At This Moment Where People Recognize The Value Of Having A Greater Ownership Stake In Their Data'

"The Internet's fragility is more obvious than we think," said Rachel Green Horn, the head of Marketing and Communications at Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) Foundation, during a panel discussion at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets 2022 edition.

This insight came after a revealing survey conducted last summer.

"Only a quarter of people said yes," Horn noted, reflecting on the results that showed a low percentage of people acknowledging the internet's vulnerability.

She found it "shocking" that while only a small fraction admitted to perceiving the internet as fragile, a stark 70% had experienced issues accessing their data at some point.

Horn expressed there was a growing awareness of the importance of data ownership and the potential for a more personal stake in online interactions.

"I think we're at this moment where people recognize the value of having a greater ownership stake in their data and how they interact online," she explained.

The discussion in 2022 pointed out the significance of Filecoin in this landscape. Horn described how "Filecoin incentivizes storage providers to participate" by offering them the chance to "earn Filecoin as they store data." She emphasized this represented a practical application of cryptocurrency that extends beyond mere speculation. "This is just an excellent use case of crypto," Horn added, underscoring the pragmatic use of digital assets that support real-world utility in data storage and management.

Horn's participation in the event highlighted Filecoin's role in illustrating the usefulness of crypto in a way that resonated with everyday internet users who have faced the frustration of inaccessible data.

