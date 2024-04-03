The Hidden Asset: Cultivating Digital Skills Talent for the Future Workforce

Investing in a future-ready workforce in the emerging digitized economy requires a company commitment to fostering a holistic culture of lifelong learning and adaptation to rapidly shifting technological trends. The rise of the digitized economy not only creates demand for new market requirements for unique skills- it also changes the nature of the skills necessary to thrive in a digitized economy.

Staying competitive in the evolving digital landscape requires companies and individuals to adapt quickly and continuously, as 92% of jobs posted in 2023 demanded digital skills, with the percentages heading even higher as the digitization of the modern economy develops. As companies provide employees with transferable digital literacy skills, they optimize employee's ability to succeed in the emerging digitized economy, amplifying employee contribution to the community and societal prosperity in the emerging digital economy.

The Rapid Pace of Technological Disruption: Embracing the Unexpected

Technological disruption's impact on workforce dynamics transforms the educational experience, opening up multigenerational learning opportunities to prepare for the unprecedented speed of evolving technology. Successful initiatives fostering digital literacy to prepare a future-ready workforce are transforming business models and ensuring that companies thrive, retaining their competitive edge in an increasingly digitized economy.

Upskilling and reskilling the current and future workforce is the main focus of initiatives such as the Singapore National AI Strategy 2.0 (NAIS 2.0), which seeks to harness the tremendous potential of AI for the educational benefit of all citizens and businesses. Through the launch of a new subsidy scheme designed to upskill individuals over 40, job roles, industries, and employment opportunities are being reshaped, leading to the emergence of a global workforce uniquely reskilled to keep up pace with the rapid technological advancements required by the digitized economy.

Similarly, The World Economic Forum’s Reskilling Revolution aims to provide upskilling and reskilling educational and economic initiatives to one billion people by 2030, predicting that 23% of global jobs will undergo substantial changes in the next five years through industry technological trends such as artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

Through their government and business multistakeholder partnerships, the World Economic Forum aims to reduce stakeholder fragmentation while providing the best possible framework for upskilling and reskilling a global workforce ready to adapt to digital realities and the rapid technological progress of an ever-changing technological landscape.

Digital upskilling opportunities allow well-diversified investors to insulate their core portfolio exposures from macro risks by implementing a disciplined, unique approach to digital risk mitigation. The urgency of upskilling and reskilling the global workforce not only highlights the critical need of individuals to acquire new digital skills amidst rapid technological change but also reveals the extent to which technological disruption is reshaping job roles, industries, and employment trends.

This reshaping of the global economy relies on bridging the gap between the demand for digital skills and the availability of qualified talent, a foundational skillset in navigating the digital age while understanding the significance of digital skills in the modern economy.

Investment Strategies for Building a Future-Ready Workforce: Digital Literacy and Skill Development Insights

For individuals and organizations navigating the digital skills transformation and investing in higher growth digital opportunities, a diversified portfolio of critical digital literacy structural themes can offer a digital risk-aware approach and provide exposure to the future of work in a rapidly changing digital economy.

Incorporate Digital Literacy Assessment into Due Diligence:

- Prioritize companies that demonstrate a commitment to digital literacy and workforce development through due diligence assessments, consideration of companies' training initiatives, and investments in digital skills development for employees and other stakeholders.

Identify evidence of a proactive approach to digital upskilling and reskilling, including partnerships with educational institutions or government-led initiatives. Investing in companies with progressive digital literacy programs can mitigate technological disruption and downside risks while successfully positioning your portfolio for the future of the digitized economy.

Monitor Government Policies and Funding Initiatives:

- Stay informed about government policies and funding initiatives promoting workforce development and digital literacy through monitoring announcements related to subsidies, grants, or tax incentives designed to support companies' efforts in upskilling and reskilling employees.

Considering the potential impact of government-led initiatives on portfolio companies by staying aware of relevant policies and funding opportunities allows for identifying investment opportunities aligned with current government priorities and leveraging potential incentives to enhance portfolio performance.

Engage with Portfolio Companies on Workforce Development:

- Actively engage with portfolio companies to encourage constant workforce transformation and digital skills training. Initiate discussions with company management about digital skills gap strategies, fostering a lifelong learning culture amongst employees.

Advocate for transparent reporting on digital workforce development initiatives and their impact on business performance. By engaging with portfolio companies on digital workforce development, you can influence corporate decision-making on the long-term value of human capital investments.

*Investors are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor as the actionable insights provided are for informational purposes only and are not a personal recommendation as to whether an investment approach is suited for the financial needs of a specific individual.*

Future-Proofing Investments: Navigating the Digital Skills Revolution

As companies rethink how investing in reskilling and upskilling supports employees through career development demanding new and enhanced digital skills, retraining and diversifying the skills of their current workforce empowers talent with value-added digital skills essential in building the digital capability of the future workforce.

Capitalizing on the digital opportunities ahead requires governments and companies to emphasize the importance of lifelong learning, adapting to evolving technological trends, and remaining competitive in the modern digital economy. Promoting diversity and inclusion, advocating for collaborative efforts, and emphasizing the role of ethical leadership encourage individuals and organizations to adapt to the digital skills revolution, shaping the future workforce and economy in the modern digital age.

