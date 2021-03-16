The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (CUBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (CUBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CUBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CUBA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUBA was $6.21, representing a -11.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.02 and a 182.27% increase over the 52 week low of $2.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.