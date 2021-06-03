The Hershey Company's (NYSE:HSY) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.7x The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Hershey as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Hershey's Growth Trending?

NYSE:HSY Price Based on Past Earnings June 3rd 2021 free report on Hershey

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Hershey would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 27% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 42% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 3.5% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it concerning that Hershey is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Hershey's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Hershey currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

