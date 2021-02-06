The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Just Released Its Annual Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

As you might know, The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) recently reported its full-year numbers. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$8.1b and statutory earnings per share of US$6.11. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:HSY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

After the latest results, the twelve analysts covering Hershey are now predicting revenues of US$8.34b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 2.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 7.2% to US$6.58. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$8.32b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.52 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$159. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Hershey at US$172 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$133. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Hershey'shistorical trends, as next year's 2.4% revenue growth is roughly in line with 2.2% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 3.2% next year. So although Hershey is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Hershey's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$159, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Hershey going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Hershey , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

