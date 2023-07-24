The Hershey Company (HSY) Queues for Q2 Earnings: What Awaits?

The Hershey Company HSY is likely to register top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 27.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,506 million, suggesting 5.6% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has dropped by a penny to $1.89 per share over the past seven days. The projection indicates an increase of 5% from the figure reported in the year-ago period quarter. The Hershey Company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average.

Factors to Consider

The Hershey Company has been benefiting from its robust pricing strategy. In the first quarter of 2023, the organic price contributed 8.9% to organic net sales growth. A focus on innovation has been another driving factor, which has been strengthening the company’s brand.

Hershey Company (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hershey Company (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hershey Company (The) Quote

The Hershey Company regularly brings innovation to its core brands to meet consumer demand and needs that are not addressed by its current portfolio. It is committed to supporting brands through solid media marketing.



An important strategy of the company is to create a unique and holistic portfolio for every season, which can meet consumers’ seasonal shopping needs. These factors may have acted as upsides in the quarter under review. We expect a 7.1% increase in organic sales for the second quarter of 2023.



Apart from this, HSY has been enhancing its portfolio through prudent buyouts, which is helping it boost revenues. However, any rise in selling, marketing and administrative expenses may have affected the bottom line.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for The Hershey Company this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



The Hershey Company has an Earnings ESP of -1.61% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Beyond Meat BYND currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.60% and a Zacks Rank of 2. BYND is expected to register a top-line decrease when it reports second-quarter 2023 numbers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenues is pegged at roughly $111.3 million, calling for a decline of 24.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 81 cents, which suggests an improvement of 47.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. BYND has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 14.1%, on average.



Coty COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +28.57% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s top and bottom lines are expected to increase year over year when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coty’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, which implies a rise of 13.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS is pegged at 2 cents, which indicates 300% growth from the year-ago period figure. COTY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 145%, on average.



Church & Dwight CHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.39% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s top and bottom lines are expected to increase year over year when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, which implies a rise of 7.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS is pegged at 79 cents, which indicates a roughly 4% increase from the year-ago period figure. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average.



