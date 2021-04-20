The Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Share Price Has Gained 61% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

Diversification is a key tool for dealing with stock price volatility. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 61% beating the market return of 55% (not including dividends). Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 14% in three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Heidrick & Struggles International saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

We doubt the modest 1.6% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Unfortunately Heidrick & Struggles International's fell 12% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:HSII Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Heidrick & Struggles International the TSR over the last year was 65%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Heidrick & Struggles International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 65% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 12%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Heidrick & Struggles International better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Heidrick & Struggles International .

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

