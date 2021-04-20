The Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Share Price Has Gained 166%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 166%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 15% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 6.5% in the last three months. Also impressive, the stock is up 64% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Given that Hecla Mining didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Hecla Mining saw its revenue grow by 2.8%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 166%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. We're not so sure that revenue growth is driving the market optimism about the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:HL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Hecla Mining shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 167% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 11%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hecla Mining you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



