The HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) First-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.2% to US$77.96 in the past week. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$184m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.03 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:HQY Earnings and Revenue Growth June 10th 2021

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering HealthEquity are now predicting revenues of US$761.1m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 4.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of US$0.13 in 2022, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$755.8m and losses of US$0.058 per share in 2022. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a very substantial increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target held steady at US$85.55, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values HealthEquity at US$94.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$68.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that HealthEquity's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 6.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 36% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 192 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while HealthEquity's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at HealthEquity. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple HealthEquity analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that HealthEquity is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

