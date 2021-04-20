The Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Share Price Has Gained 100%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) share price has soared 100% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! We note the stock price is up 3.4% in the last seven days. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Health Catalyst wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Health Catalyst saw its revenue grow by 22%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 100% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HCAT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

Health Catalyst is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Health Catalyst in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Health Catalyst shareholders have gained 100% over the last year. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 9.7%. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Health Catalyst better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Health Catalyst .

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.