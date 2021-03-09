Cryptocurrencies

The Hash: Congress Seeks Crypto Clarity, Gronk Gets Into NFT Game and More (Video)

Co-hosts Zack Seward, Naomi Brockwell, Will Foxley, Jennifer Sanasie, and Benjamin Powers choose five of the day’s big stories to hash out, analyze and help connect the dots on why these stories matter to the crypto world. With a personality-driven, fast-paced, entertaining format, the show is geared toward the mainstream, discovery audience with themes ranging from serious to fun.

To watch, click here.



