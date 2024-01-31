The Hanover Insurance Group Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Hanover Insurance Group (THG):

Earnings: $107.9 million in Q4 vs. -$12.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.98 in Q4 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of $113.1 million or $3.13 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.73 per share Revenue: $1.35 billion in Q4 vs. $1.33 billion in the same period last year.

