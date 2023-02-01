The Hanover Insurance Group Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Hanover Insurance Group (THG):

Earnings: -$11.6 million in Q4 vs. $163.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.33 in Q4 vs. $4.53 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of -$37.4 million or -$1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.05 per share Revenue: $1.33 billion in Q4 vs. $1.21 billion in the same period last year.

