The Hanover Insurance Group Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $8.6 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of $6.8 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Hanover Insurance Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $8.6 Mln. vs. $0.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.57

