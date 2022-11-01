The Hanover Insurance Group Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $34.0 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of $35.7 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Hanover Insurance Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $0.2 Mln. vs. $34.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.01 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.97

