The Hanover Insurance Group Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Hanover Insurance Group (THG):

Earnings: -$69.2 million in Q2 vs. $22.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.94 in Q2 vs. $0.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of -$68.3 million or -$1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$6.50 per share Revenue: $1.45 billion in Q2 vs. $1.29 billion in the same period last year.

