The Hanover Insurance Group Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $104.8 million, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $92.7 million, or $2.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of $117.7 million or $3.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Hanover Insurance Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $104.8 Mln. vs. $92.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.90 vs. $2.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.06

