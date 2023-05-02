The Hanover Insurance Group Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Hanover Insurance Group (THG):

Earnings: -$12.0 million in Q1 vs. $104.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q1 vs. $2.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of $4.6 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.40 per share Revenue: $1.42 billion in Q1 vs. $1.31 billion in the same period last year.

