The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased THG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of THG was $125.07, representing a -1.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.35 and a 66.52% increase over the 52 week low of $75.11.

THG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). THG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.53. Zacks Investment Research reports THG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.12%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to THG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have THG as a top-10 holding:

Renaissance Capital Greenwich Fund (IPOS)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 27.64% over the last 100 days. IPOS has the highest percent weighting of THG at 3.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.