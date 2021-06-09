The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased THG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that THG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $140.31, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THG was $140.31, representing a -2.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.20 and a 59.97% increase over the 52 week low of $87.71.

THG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). THG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.08. Zacks Investment Research reports THG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.79%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to THG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have THG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

Renaissance Capital Greenwich Fund (IPOS)

iShares Trust (SMMV)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 22.25% over the last 100 days. KBWP has the highest percent weighting of THG at 4.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.