The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased THG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $118.2, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THG was $118.2, representing a -18.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $144.71 and a 57.37% increase over the 52 week low of $75.11.

THG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). THG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.86. Zacks Investment Research reports THG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.29%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to THG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have THG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 25.68% over the last 100 days. KBWP has the highest percent weighting of THG at 4.08%.

