The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased THG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $131.28, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THG was $131.28, representing a -8.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.20 and a 18.17% increase over the 52 week low of $111.09.

THG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). THG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.4. Zacks Investment Research reports THG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.67%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the thg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.