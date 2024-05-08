The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN):

Earnings: -$48.194 million in Q3 vs. -$115.727 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.54 in Q3 vs. -$1.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.272 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $438.358 million in Q3 vs. $455.243 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.