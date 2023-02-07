The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $10.966 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $30.889 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.260 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $454.208 million from $476.941 million last year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $10.966 Mln. vs. $30.889 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.13 -Revenue (Q2): $454.208 Mln vs. $476.941 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.