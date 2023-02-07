Markets
HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

February 07, 2023 — 07:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $10.966 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $30.889 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.260 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $454.208 million from $476.941 million last year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $10.966 Mln. vs. $30.889 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.13 -Revenue (Q2): $454.208 Mln vs. $476.941 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.