The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $6.92 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $19.41 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.2 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $439.35 million from $454.9 million last year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

