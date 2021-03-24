The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCKT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCKT was $15.97, representing a -10.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.78 and a 54.15% increase over the 52 week low of $10.36.

HCKT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). HCKT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports HCKT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 98.81%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCKT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

