The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCKT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.69, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCKT was $17.69, representing a -6.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.94 and a 60.09% increase over the 52 week low of $11.05.

HCKT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Unity Software Inc. (U). HCKT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18. Zacks Investment Research reports HCKT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 113.1%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

