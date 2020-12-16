The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCKT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HCKT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.19, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCKT was $14.19, representing a -24.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.90 and a 49.37% increase over the 52 week low of $9.50.

HCKT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). HCKT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.2. Zacks Investment Research reports HCKT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.24%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

