The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCKT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HCKT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.31, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCKT was $20.31, representing a -12.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.30 and a 55.51% increase over the 52 week low of $13.06.

HCKT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Unity Software Inc. (U) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). HCKT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports HCKT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 150%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

