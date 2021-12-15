The Hackett Group: Digital Transformation Will Support Growth

The Hackett Group (HCKT) is a relatively unknown small-cap consulting and advisory firm. The company's offerings include executive advisory programs, benchmarking, business transformation, and technology advisory services.

Benchmarking is a core competency that helps businesses and organizations measure internal efficiency and effectiveness to compare themselves to other organizations.

The company's executive advisory programs offer performance metrics, peer-learning opportunities, and practice implementation practices. Business transformation programs help customers develop strategies to improve performance. The company's technology advisory services help clients improve decision-making capabilities and deploy software applications.

The company has created an industry-leading and irreplaceable leading repository of benchmarking metrics and enterprise best practices from leading companies worldwide.

I am bullish on HCKT as I believe the company's digital transformation services will produce above-average growth forward. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Digital Technology

Digital technology transformation is an increasing portion of corporate budgets nowadays, particularly in a post-pandemic area. Hackett has a three-part process to address this corporate growth dynamic:

1. Assess The Situation

The Quantum Leap platform details actionable performance improvement opportunities.

2. Transform The Processes

Digital Transformation Platform provides organization and automation solution alternatives.

3. Optimize The Transformation

Best Practices Intelligence Center helps partners accelerate implementation.

Surveys Show Growth Potential

Its business consulting process hopes to greatly assist the companies that are moving strongly in the digital direction, according to surveys.

97% of enterprise decision makers believe the pandemic sped up digital transformation.

79% of respondents say COVID-19 increased the budget for digital transformation.

73% expect technology innovation to accelerate.

81% of companies expect to reduce their physical footprint due to the virtualization of work.

92% of companies are either likely or very likely to redefine or accelerate new digital transformation initiatives.

Third-Quarter Results

Hackett produced solid results for the quarter ending October 1, 2021, with net revenues increasing 24%. Some of that was attributed to easy comparables to the COVID-19 pandemic slowdown in the third quarter of 2020. Next, operating income increased 152% to $11.4 million.

At the end of the third quarter, cash balances were $52.9 million with no outstanding debt. In addition, during the quarter, the company repurchased 121,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $18.74 per share for a total of $2.3 million. As of the end of the third quarter, Hackett's remaining share repurchase program authorization was $11.5 million.

The company also provided guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021. Based on the current economic outlook, HCKT estimates total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $64.5 million to $66.5 million. The company estimates pro forma diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $0.28 and $0.30.

The labor market continues to be a challenge for Hackett due to wage inflation issues. However, the company does utilize offshore labor resources in India and Uruguay to offset inflation wage pressures.

Valuation

Hackett trades at 16x 2021 EPS estimates of $1.27 and 15.4x 2022 EPS estimates of $1.32. This is substantially cheaper when compared to other consultancy firms such as Accenture (ACN), which trades at approximately 40x 2021 earnings.

Additionally, the ability to use international labor to offset domestic wage pressures should help maintain or improve profit margins.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, HCKT has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. At $26.50, the average Hackett Group price target implies 30.8% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.