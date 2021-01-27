The Habits, Biases, and Heuristics That Prevent Wealth Building

Research shows that 27 percent of adult Americans would need to borrow or sell something in order to cover an unexpected expense of just $400. And a shocking one-quarter of the working population has no retirement savings.

Despite challenging circumstances over the past year, the framework is in place for any American to find success and build wealth over the long term. The “American Dream” is still alive, yet a large percentage of households are struggling to hang on.

And while there are any number of possible culprits, there’s one pressing issue that goes beyond current market conditions: People have the wrong mindset.

Wealth building is just as much psychological as it is practical. Having a job with a healthy income is only one piece of the puzzle. In order to experience true growth, you must adopt a healthy psychological framework that dictates how you spend, save, and invest. Otherwise, you’ll continue to fall behind.

The 7 Psychological Factors That Hold People Back

No two people think the same way. Your view of money is influenced by a confluence of personal factors and independent variables. From your childhood upbringing and past work experience to your religious beliefs and moral convictions, you have your own personalized vision.

The question is, do you have the wrong vision?

Most people let poor habits, biases, and mental heuristics hold them back from achieving their innate potential.

You are not the exception.

The only way to escape the financial rat race and build true wealth is to identify and conquer these constricting factors.

In order to give you the necessary building blocks to move forward, let's take an honest look at the most common psychological factors that hold people back.

Pessimism

Wealth inequality in America is an important topic, but it’s not something you should let dictate how you view money on a daily basis. Doing so only instills a sense of financial pessimism that ultimately prevents you from being successful.

It’s time to ditch your notion that rich people all inherit their money, win the lottery, or do immoral things to achieve their wealth. Are there wealthy people who fit into these categories? Certainly. But they’re the exceptions – not the rule.

According to recent research gathered in the National Study of Millionaires by Ramsey Solutions, millionaires don’t materialize out of thin air. They work exceptionally hard to get where they want to be. The data shows that:

It takes the average millionaire 28 years of working, saving, and investing to reach the $1 million mark.

Seventy-nine percent of millionaires receive no inheritance money whatsoever. And while one in five millionaires do receive some inheritance, only 3 percent receive $1 million or more.

Sixty-nine percent of millionaires average less than $100,000 per year over the course of their careers. Approximately one in three millionaires never make six figures in any single working year of their career.

Perception is not always reality.

Embrace the fact that you have a say in your financial success. You won’t generate wealth overnight, but you can take meaningful strides.

Believing wealth is within your reach is the first step.

Short-Term Perspective

One big issue that unravels the finances of many families is a short-term perspective that refuses to plan ahead.

As human beings, we’re naturally programmed to focus on the here and now. Centuries of neurological evolution have taught us that the key to survival is to focus on now.

The notion of retiring and saving for the future is still a relatively new concept, and our brains haven’t completely caught up with it. In a rapidly changing and unpredictable tax environment, this can create issues.

But if you speak with successful financial advisors and planners, they’ll tell you that you need to adopt a long-term perspective with taxes (and other related financial issues). Otherwise you’ll fail to maximize your financial success.

Just ask Lawrence Gatz, CFP, who specializes in helping doctors and business owners proactively plan for retirement.

“It’s all about taxes, and how to structure their assets to minimize taxes,” he says. “Many clients defer as much income as possible while working, only to realize that they’ve set up a ticking time bomb of increased Medicare costs, Social Security Taxes, and higher Income Taxes in retirement. By working closely with their accountant, we can build the best plan for today and throughout retirement.”

Tim Klein, a Retirement Planner from Bay Harbor Financial Group LLC, is another advisor who comes to mind. He’s big on casting long-term vision around taxes (which means leveraging short-term circumstances to your advantage).

“With the probability that taxes will rise in five to ten years, now is the time to take advantage of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act to do a Roth Conversion to save on future taxes regarding qualified retirement accounts and insuring that money against loss,” Klein tells his clients.”

In addition to changing tax laws, you also have to consider the fact that you may live longer than you expect. Will your money last?

This is something Registered Financial Consultant Gary Scheer believes has to be a part of your long-term perspective.

“Since life expectancies are longer than ever before, investors’ finances need to be managed in a way, so they don’t run out of money,” Scheer says. “The ‘flooring approach’ enables one to have enough guaranteed income to meet one’s basic expenses while optimizing the balance of their investment and insurance portfolios to account for inflation, taxes, and health and long-term care expenses.”

Taxes aren’t everything, but they speak to the incredible importance of maintaining the proper vision. If you’re too focused on the short-term, you could end up with a “less-than” retirement. Keep your perspective wide open – which means talking to different people with varying opinions!

Lack of Organization

We often think about “organization” and “cleanliness” in the physical realm, but it’s just as important in the mental. And if you’re mentally disorganized, you’ll kill your chances of building wealth.

This happens in a variety of ways, but is especially common when accounts get fragmented across different platforms.

This is something Pamela J. Sams, CRPC, a top financial planning professional out of Herndon, Virginia is passionate about addressing.

“Investors tend to lose track of accounts that aren’t right in front of them. Life gets busy, and failing to modify investment strategies to keep up with needs can undermine long-term financial success,” Sams says. She offers a solution: “Putting assets in one place can help ensure that investments are reviewed regularly and remain consistent with financial goals.”

The message is clear: The more organized you can get – mentally, physically, and otherwise – the clearer your financial picture becomes (both today and tomorrow).

Fear

You might not consider yourself a scared individual, but it's possible that fear is one of the mitigating factors in your financial mediocrity. This can be true in a number of ways, but the psychological principle of loss aversion is one of the more confounding and pervasive concepts.

The theory of loss aversion states that people feel losses more sharply than they feel gains. In other words, losing money is more painful than gaining money – which causes people to hang on tightly to what they have, even when loosening their grip could bring a much bigger return.

This social experiment is the perfect example. In the video, people are offered a chance to win $10 on a 50/50 coin flip. However, if they lose, they have to pay $10. Overwhelmingly, most people don’t accept the bet. In fact, even when the offer is to gain $20 and risk just $10, most people still turn down the offer.

Loss aversion isn't just present in small, inconsequential decisions. It also dictates the big financial choices you make in life. And if you aren't careful, it can prevent you from building wealth.

Loss aversion keeps people from investing in the stock market, even though decades of data suggest it can still be one of the best ways to grow your money.

Loss aversion keeps people from buying real estate.

It convinces people to spend now, rather than save and invest – because who knows what the future might hold?

Wealthy people don't take foolish risks, but they are willing to embrace smart risks for the opportunity to grow. By forcing yourself to take small, calculated risks, you'll start to build confidence and get more comfortable with the idea. Eventually, this could open up new doors and opportunities.

Temptation

By and large, people aren’t very patient – especially the American variety.

We live in a fast food, Netflix, same-day shipping culture where we have everything at our fingertips. That little voice inside your head is telling you to live for the moment.

Immediate gratification is always more appealing than a future positive outcome. In terms of money, this can lead you to make poor financial decisions today at the expense of the future.

The temptation to live for today is what causes someone making $75,000 per year to purchase a brand new $60,000 SUV on a high-interest loan, despite the fact that they haven't contributed a dollar to their company's 401(k) program. That new car smell is immediately gratifying – looking at a monthly investment statement isn't.

You need to reach a point in your financial walk where the script flips.

The best way to resist momentary temptation and pursue long-term outcomes is to set more specific goals. You need financial goals and actionable steps that help you get from where you are to where you want to be. Until then, the temptation will continue to rule the way you think, act, spend, save, and invest.

Heightened Self-Consciousness

Thomas J. Stanley's best-selling book The Millionaire Next Door was originally published in 1996 and revealed what was, at the time, some pretty groundbreaking ideas about wealth in America.

One of the more enlightening conclusions was that people adjust their spending and lifestyle to mimic the neighbors and peers they spend the most time with. The phrase "keeping up with the Joneses" is even more relevant today in our 'look at me' Instagram culture.

People are innately self-conscious of their image and what their lifestyle and possessions say about their financial status. So rather than buy an affordable $250,000 home in a middle-class neighborhood, someone making $90,000 a year decides to purchase a $450,000 home in an upper-class neighborhood. And while they can technically afford the mortgage payment, lifestyle creep gets the best of them.

See, it's never just the house. Once you're in the charming neighborhood, you have to pay for the best landscaping to keep the house looking nice. Then you feel the urge to buy a new car, simply because your neighbors have all recently purchased new vehicles. Next, you learn that all of your neighborhood friends send their kids to private schools, so that becomes a priority.

Before you know it, it’s not just your house that’s out of line with your income – it’s your entire lifestyle. You’re so self-conscious of how the people around you view your situation that you feel the need to elevate your expenses to their level.

The problem is that doing so ultimately robs you of the wealth that you could otherwise build.

And there’s no simple solution to this problem.

Psychologically, you have to reach a point where you don’t find your contentment in how others view you (or how you think they view you).

Practically, you need to spend time with people who have similar lifestyles. There’s nothing wrong with being around people who have smaller or larger net worths, but you’ll live a much more reasonable lifestyle if you don’t constantly feel tempted to level up.

Shift Your Mindset and Embrace Opportunity

Income is not the key to wealth building. It’s an important aspect, but it’s only part of the equation. You can have a massive six- or seven-figure income and still not be as financially secure as someone making $75,000 a year.

It comes down to this: The psychology of your mindset and how you approach money and wealth building.

Hopefully, this article has given you some deep insights to chew on and digest. And, ideally, it's embedded you with a sense of urgency to develop a personal financial framework that fits your beliefs and goals.

Money might not be everything – but it has the power to transform a lot of things in your life. Don’t take this for granted.

Now is the time to break through your mental snags and begin building wealth.

