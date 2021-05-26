The Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Share Price Has Gained 64% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

It hasn't been the best quarter for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 20% in that time. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. In that time, it is up 64%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 121%.

Given that Guidewire Software didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Guidewire Software can boast revenue growth at a rate of 14% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price has gained 10% per year for five years, that's hardly amazing considering the market also rose. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

While the broader market gained around 47% in the last year, Guidewire Software shareholders lost 3.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Guidewire Software that you should be aware of.

