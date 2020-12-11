The Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) First-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

A week ago, Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 3.2% better than analyst forecasts at US$170m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.24 per share, were 3.2% smaller than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Guidewire Software after the latest results. NYSE:GWRE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 13 analysts covering Guidewire Software, is for revenues of US$729.8m in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 3.3% reduction in Guidewire Software's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 257% to US$1.39 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$730.5m and losses of US$1.43 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for this year.

The average price target held steady at US$128, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Guidewire Software analyst has a price target of US$150 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$88.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.3% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 14% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Guidewire Software is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Guidewire Software. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Guidewire Software analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Guidewire Software you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.