The Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 117%. It's also up 8.9% in about a month. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 5.1% in the last thirty days. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Given that Guardant Health didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Guardant Health saw its revenue grow by 34%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 117%. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:GH Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Guardant Health stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Guardant Health boasts a total shareholder return of 117% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 0.5% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Guardant Health is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

